Carolyn M. (Fitzgerald) Kershaw, 82, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of 62 years to Bernard S. Kershaw Sr., passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care.
Daughter of the late James and Myra (Bidwell) Fitzgerald, she was born in Manchester, May 14, 1937. Carolyn grew up in Manchester and was employed as a telephone operator for Bell Phone Co. It was there she married her husband Bernard and the two were blessed with four children. The family later moved to their first home in Enfield where they resided for over 40 years. Carolyn was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, and camping trips with her family. She was a member of Holy Family Church.
In addition to her loving husband, Bernard, Caroline is survived by her children, Dawn Rubner and her husband, Craig, of Dresden, Maine, Wendy Januszewski and her husband, Dennis, of Enfield, Diane Strouth of Ellington, and Bernie Kershaw Jr. of Enfield; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, James Fitzgerald and George Fitzgerald.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service honoring Carolyn's life will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019