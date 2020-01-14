Carolyn Marston, 95, of Manchester, the wife of the late Raymond Marston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Manchester Manor.
Born in Verona, Italy, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria (Morando) Schena. She had retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after many years of service.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Donna Minor and her husband, Henry "Bud" Minor, of Winter Garden, Florida, and Susan Reasoner and her husband, David, of Fort Worth, Texas; her grandchildren, Hank Minor and his wife, Mary, of Florida, Raymond Minor of Florida, Nicole Hart and her husband, Robert, of Wethersfield, Tarryn Coy and her husband, Josh, of Alabama, and Kristin Alderman and her husband, Kevin, of Texas; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Mabel Majek, Jennie Castagna and her husband, Richard, and John Schena, all of Glastonbury; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020