Sr. Carolyn Mary Cossack died at St. Joseph Residence, Enfield on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Sister was born in Fountain Springs, Pennsylvania, the eldest of five children, one of whom (Edward) predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Peter Cossack; and her sisters, Helen Fisher, and Sr. Angelade l'Immaculée, Little Sister of the Poor. She also leaves five nieces, Tracey Smith, Therese Engle, Melinda Evans, Melissa Fesig; and one nephew, Edward Cossack; two great-nieces, Stephanie Engle and Stacie Yocum; and one great-great-nephew, Mathew Yocum.
Sister Carolyn Mary spent most of her long life serving the Lord as a religion teacher and evangelizer, in the IHM Sisters, and later, as a member of the Sisters Minor of Mary Immaculate. She is remembered for her fervor, devotion, and joy generously shared with anyone who knew her. To speak with her, one felt the love of God and his care. Her last years were spent at St. Joseph's Residence, Enfield. Even there, she took a lead in the Legion of Mary and was a constant encouragement for the staff and other residents who loved her dearly and confided their concerns to her prayers.
She will be waked at St. Joseph Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, on Monday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Residence Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Patrick King St. Cemetery, Enfield.
Leete-Stevens is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019