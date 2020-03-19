Carolyn Ruth (Kittle) McCollum, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 12, 1936, in Manchester to Leslie and Wilma Kittle. Carolyn is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William L. McCollum Sr., and her son, William L. McCollum Jr. Carolyn graduated from Manchester High School, Class of 1954. She worked for Pratt & Whitney in the purchasing department for 37 years and retired in 1995. Carolyn was an avid collector of all kinds of teddy bears. She loved being outdoors and camping at Indian Ranch with her husband. She was of the old school; was very kind; and wouldn't stand for any nonsense.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Carolyn Lanagan and her husband, John, of Andover; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen of Coventry; brother, Allen Wiley his wife, Linda; her sister, Ellen Long; as well as her six grandchildren, Jessica DellaPenna, Paul Lanagan, Jackalyn Lanagan, Kevin Lanagan, Richard McCollum and his wife, Nicole, Angela Desmond and husband, John; eight great-grandchildren, Brayden Lanagan, Taylor and Joseph Goulet, MyKenzie and Reilly Lanagan, Joseph Berlin, Catilyn Jones, Cameron McCollum; and several nieces and nephews. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Private funeral services will be held for Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America
www.alzfdn.org
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020