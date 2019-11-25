Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine Church 6 Windsorville Rd. Broad Brook , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

We are sad to announce that God took home an earthbound angel in Carrie F. Brezza, 61. Carrie died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Carrie was born in Hartford on June 25, 1958, daughter to John M. and Salvatrice (Micciulla) Brezza. Carrie grew up in East Windsor. She was a longtime and dedicated employee of Walmart in East Windsor, where she left many friends.



Carrie always had a smile on her face and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She would want everyone to know that it was OK to sing out loud and be yourself. Carrie loved her pets and any animal she came in contact with. Carrie touched more lives than her family knows. Though we all will miss her terribly, we know she is onto her next adventure with the rest of the angels in Heaven.



Along with her parents, John and Sally of East Windsor, she leaves her sister, Joanna MacWilliam and her husband, Bill, of East Windsor; her brother, David Brezza and his wife, Virginia, of Granby; her nephew, Joshua Sanders and his wife, Melissa, of Hebron; her niece, Jessica Hallett and her husband, David, of East Windsor; her nephew, Jacob MacWilliam and his wife, Jenna, of Broad Brook; and her grandnephews, Robbie, Ryan, Lincoln, and Hazen and grandniece, Emily; her Aunt Maria Micciulla; and all of her beloved cousins.



We would like to thank her doctors and wonderful nursing staff at St. Francis Hospital. Carrie made many friends in her time there and would pray for all the sick people around her.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated this morning at St. Catherine Church, Broad Brook. Burial followed at St. Catherine Cemetery in Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carrie's memory to



www.amyloidosis.org



For online condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



