Cassandra Callender, 22, of Windsor Locks, passed away on May 12, 2020, at home peacefully in her mom's arms after a five-year fight with cancer. She was home on hospice for four months with her mom.



Born Sept. 30, 1997, she leaves behind twin sons, Jeremy and Braxton, 18 months old; her mom, Jackie Fortin of Windsor Locks; and her father, Michael Callender of Enfield.



Cassandra was a fighter. She fought so hard to beat cancer, lived life to the fullest, though she knew her days were limited. Five years ago, state of Connecticut promised to save her life. She was known to the world as, "The CT teen who refused chemo." We proved what her fight was about. Cassandra loved pets. Simba, her cat, was her love. She loved shopping, traveling, bonfires with friends, and tattoos. Prior to being ill, she loved to work, make money, and buy beautiful girly things. She was beautiful inside and out. She will be dearly missed by her mom, Cassandra was her only child. Mom taught her to be strong, stand up for herself, and be proud. And that she did. She suffered dearly the past five years, and is now at peace, no pain, and in God's hand in Heaven, with Grandma Nancy, cousin Carl, her favorite tattoo artist, and several others, with open arms to walk her through the gates of Heaven. She can finally rest, be at peace, smile, and shine down on all of us.



Services will be held at a later date.









