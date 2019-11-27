Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ann (Huonker) Rebai. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Ann (Huonker) Rebai, 64, of Vernon for the past 33 years, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Cathy graduated from New Britain High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University in 1977 and an MBA from Western New England College in 1981. She had a successful career at Aetna/ lNG Investment Management where she was a senior investment accountant, and for the past 10 years managing the accounting, budgeting, and reporting functions at the Vernon Board of Education.



Cathy dedicated her life to her family and her community and was passionate about education. She served as president of the Skinner Road School PTO for numerous years throughout her three daughters' tenure where she earned the Unsung Hero award for her work in reducing class size. Cathy was a member of the UConn Parents Association in the mid-2000s. She dedicated a significant amount of her time and effort to improving the town's school system via her role as an elected official with the Vernon Board of Education. Cathy was appointed to numerous boards and commissions over the years and served and/or led for over three decades in several community based educational, health, cultural, charitable organizations, working tirelessly for the betterment of her community. More recently Cathy was appointed to the board of directors of the ECHN foundation and the regional North Central Health District, serving as a treasurer. She had endless energy and enthusiasm when it came to contributing her time and expertise in the spirit of bettering her community. Cathy also loved spending time with her family and nothing made her happier than having everyone together under one roof; her recent passion was her four beautiful grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, traveling the world, trips to the beach, weekly breakfast dates with her friends, and UConn soccer and basketball.



Cathy was born on April 9, 1955, the daughter to the late John "George" and Felice (Scalise) Huonker of New Britain. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Chafik Rebai; daughter Jennifer Lakin and husband Owen Lakin along with grandchildren Ella and Ethan of Maryland; daughter Melissa Ross and husband Matthew Ross along with grandchildren Giuliana and Donovan of South Windsor; daughter Leila Rebai and partner Brandon Bartell of Glastonbury; and brother Peter Huonker and wife Barbara Huonker along with her niece and nephew, Wendy and PJ, of Hawaii. She is also survived by an extended family and a close group of lifelong friends, who are like family, from both her childhood and adulthood.



Cathy touched countless peoples' lives and is leaving behind an invaluable legacy filled with significant contributions and happy memories that will never be forgotten.



Her family will welcome friends for visiting hours on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 7 p.m., at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83) Vernon. Burial will be private.



Per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the Catherine Rebai Memorial Scholarship Fund, 42 Neill Road, Vernon, CT 06066.



