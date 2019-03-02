Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine (Charette) Cooney. View Sign

Catherine (Charette) Cooney, age 61, passed away at Rockville Hospital Jan. 31, 2019, from complications with pneumonia.



She grew up in Manchester and was an avid lover of skiing, camping, and cats. Cathy graduated from East Catholic High School. She attended the University of Bridgeport and graduated with a degree in nursing. After graduation, Cathy worked as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital for many years. She was truly a kind and caring person as shown by her dedication to helping others. One of her greatest pleasures growing up was spending summers at Lake Chaffee with family and friends.



Cathy is survived by her mother, Carmen; her daughters, Erin and Michelle; her brother, Stephen; and her sister-in-law, Lisa.



Funeral services will be private.



