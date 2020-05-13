Catherine "Katie" Franzosa, 98, of Manchester, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home.Katie was predeceased last October by John, her husband of 75 years. She is survived by six children, John (Maureen), Judy Donnelly (Jim), Rick (Mary Gormally-Franzosa), Dave (Pat), Chris, and Cathy; 17 grandchildren; 17 (soon to be 18) great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Katie was born in Roslindale (Boston), Massachusetts, to Albert and Margaret (Giorgio) Ricci, the third of their four children. She was a proud graduate of Girls Latin School in Boston, completing the five-year program in four years. After attending secretarial school she worked in the credit department at Sears in Boston, a job she returned to in the Manchester Sears after her children had grown. On Oct. 28, 1944, Katie married John Franzosa whom she met as a child. John and Katie lived in Boston while he completed an engineering degree, then in 1948 moved to Connecticut when he took a job at P&W Aircraft. Their six children were raised in a rambling house near Manchester High School. It was not unusual for their children's friends to stop after school at the 'Zosa house and share coffee and conversation with "Ma." Katie was well known for the pithy sayings she freely dispensed, including nuggets such as "An intelligent person is never bored" and "Behave as if I'm looking over your shoulder." Katie enjoyed embroidery, braiding rugs, craft projects seen in women's magazines, and sewing. The daughter of a professional seamstress, she said sewing was "like breathing" to her. She sewed her children's clothing, and well into her 90s she sewed five baptismal dresses each week for babies in Haiti, for a total of hundreds of dresses. She shared her creativity throughout her children's school years as Scout leader and classroom room mother. Katie was a strong advocate of classroom inclusion long before it was the norm. She appeared before the Connecticut legislature to lobby for this cause, documented in her book "Forth and Back: Coping with Deafness" describing the journey of raising a deaf child in the 1960s. Unable to attend college in her youth, she took courses with her husband at Manchester Community College and served on the board and travel committee of the college's Older Adults Association. After she and John retired, they enjoyed traveling with the Older Adults and also to Italy, Spain, and Portugal and to visit her brother in Florida. Katie was active for many years at St. Bridget Church in Manchester as a CCD teacher, and member of the Rosary Society, Mothers Circle, and parish council. She also sang in the church choir with her husband, John. A highlight was singing for the Pope on the choir's pilgrimage to Rome.Katie's family wishes to thank our care givers Pauline, Rose, Adwoa, and Tina and the hospice nurses from Vernon VNA for their round-the-clock dedication, love, and care, allowing Katie and John to remain together in the home that they loved.A funeral Mass for Katie and John will be held at a date to be determined.Donations in Katie's memory may be made to Friends of Ecole Agape, a girls' school in Haitior Wilmont Memorial Fund, Attn: Joe Shine, Anatomical Gift Program, UConn Health, 263 Farmington Ave., Farmington CT 06030.In any situation, when we would ask how she was doing, Katie's response was always "terrific!" Though we miss your voice and your laughter, Ma, when we think of you we will be terrific.