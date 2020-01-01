Catherine G. Mather (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Obituary
Catherine G. Mather, 86, of Manchester, widow of Robert S. Mather passed away Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury.

She was born in Hartford on Sept. 4, 1933, to the late John and Julia (Kowalczyk) Chaia.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Mather.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020
