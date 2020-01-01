Catherine G. Mather, 86, of Manchester, widow of Robert S. Mather passed away Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury.
She was born in Hartford on Sept. 4, 1933, to the late John and Julia (Kowalczyk) Chaia.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Mather.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill.
For online condolences, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020