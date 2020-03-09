Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine "Cathy" Lankford, 79, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Cathy was born in Hartford on May 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Forte) Campise. Cathy was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1958. Cathy was a nurse for over 50 years. She started her nursing career at Hartford Hospital and was there for the Hartford Hospital Fire in 1961. She lost friends that day but kept working to rescue patients from the upper floors. She stayed at Hartford Hospital for 20 years. She then became a dermatology nurse working for Dr. Romeo in Manchester. She spent 20 years with Dr. Romeo until he retired and then moved to Dr. Greenberg in Vernon for another 10 years. Cathy always enjoyed helping people. She went on several trips to London, England as a nurse chaperone for high school students. Along with being a full-time nurse, Cathy worked part time as a real estate agent. She also decided to continue her education and graduated from Manchester Community College and enjoyed poetry. She volunteered at the Little Theatre of Manchester where she was an actress, participated in costume selection, and was an assistant stage manager. She enjoyed vacationing at the Cape, Misquamicut, and Maine. She always felt at home with the sand between her toes. She loved dancing and listening to Elvis' music.



Cathy is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Lankford; and his daughter, Kristin Burke and her husband, Michael, of Manchester. Cathy also leaves her former husband, Dennis Hofmann; and their sons, Douglas from East Hartford, and John and his wife, Darlene, of South Windsor; and her grandsons, Andrew and Eric. Cathy also leaves her sisters, Mary Zdrojowy and her husband, Michael, Ann Marie Gutkowski and her husband, David, and Joseph Campise and his life partner, Susan; along with her many nieces and nephews, all whom she loved deeply.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A celebration of her life will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Cathy's honor can be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to the Visiting Nurses Association, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.



Cathy's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kim Furness for the compassionate care she provided over the last few months.



For online expressions of sympathy please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



She will be missed by many.







Catherine "Cathy" Lankford, 79, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.Cathy was born in Hartford on May 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Forte) Campise. Cathy was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1958. Cathy was a nurse for over 50 years. She started her nursing career at Hartford Hospital and was there for the Hartford Hospital Fire in 1961. She lost friends that day but kept working to rescue patients from the upper floors. She stayed at Hartford Hospital for 20 years. She then became a dermatology nurse working for Dr. Romeo in Manchester. She spent 20 years with Dr. Romeo until he retired and then moved to Dr. Greenberg in Vernon for another 10 years. Cathy always enjoyed helping people. She went on several trips to London, England as a nurse chaperone for high school students. Along with being a full-time nurse, Cathy worked part time as a real estate agent. She also decided to continue her education and graduated from Manchester Community College and enjoyed poetry. She volunteered at the Little Theatre of Manchester where she was an actress, participated in costume selection, and was an assistant stage manager. She enjoyed vacationing at the Cape, Misquamicut, and Maine. She always felt at home with the sand between her toes. She loved dancing and listening to Elvis' music.Cathy is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Lankford; and his daughter, Kristin Burke and her husband, Michael, of Manchester. Cathy also leaves her former husband, Dennis Hofmann; and their sons, Douglas from East Hartford, and John and his wife, Darlene, of South Windsor; and her grandsons, Andrew and Eric. Cathy also leaves her sisters, Mary Zdrojowy and her husband, Michael, Ann Marie Gutkowski and her husband, David, and Joseph Campise and his life partner, Susan; along with her many nieces and nephews, all whom she loved deeply.Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A celebration of her life will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Donations in Cathy's honor can be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to the Visiting Nurses Association, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.Cathy's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kim Furness for the compassionate care she provided over the last few months.For online expressions of sympathy please visitShe will be missed by many. Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.