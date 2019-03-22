Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Catherine Rogers Adams "Cay," age 86, beloved wife and best friend for 58 years of husband Ernestus S. Adams "Ernie," died on the 20th of March 2019.



Daughter of the late Harold and Katherine Hayes Rogers, she was a lifelong resident of East Hartford. She was a 1950 graduate of East Hartford High School and Bryant College. Cay's greatest accomplishment was raising six children and she was happy they all lived close. Cay also enjoyed baking, sewing, crafts, and bird watching. She traveled extensively, having been to all 50 states and several European countries. She was an avid UConn Huskies, Patriots, and Red Sox fan. Her children all knew not to call her in the middle of a game. She had a successful career as an executive secretary at Pratt & Whitney. She was also a survivor of the 1944 Hartford Circus fire.



She leaves her daughters, Catherine Colletti (Vinnie) of Vernon, Constance Bordieri of South Windsor, Laura Bengtson (Robert) of Glastonbury, Patricia Adams of East Hartford, and her son, David Adams (fiancé Kimberly Canning) of West Granby. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ernie; daughter, Elaine Adams; son-in-law, Anthony Bordieri; sister-in-law, Nancy Mann; special cousin, Peter Beley; and her faithful dog, Fritz. She leaves her grandchildren, Nicholas and Thomas DelGiudice, Mary Adams, Kristina, Andrew (fiancé Laura Kennedy) and Corey Bordieri, Katie, Sarah, and Emily Bengtson; stepgrandsons, Christopher Chapman and Harrison Canning; and great-grandchildren, Kasha, Devon, Adrianna, Anthony, and Lincoln DelGiudice, Abigail Easton, Autumn, Anthony, AnnaBella, Angelo, and Andrew Jr. Bordieri, and Ellen Bryant. She leaves her lifelong best friend, Carol Portuese; and her wonderful Hills Street neighbors who were like family to her. She also leaves her Adams in-laws, Alexander, Edward, and David of New Jersey, and John of California.



Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation in memory of her daughter Elaine: 127 Washington Ave., Unit 9, North Haven, CT 06473.







