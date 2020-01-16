Catherine Rose (Preli) Danyluk, 90, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Born Feb. 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Tito and Mary (Rezoagli) Preli. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael F. Danyluk. Catherine graduated from St. Mary School and Windsor Locks High School in 1946. Catherine was a member of the WL Women's Club, St. Mary Church, a Boy Scout as well as a Girl Scout leader. She retired from Imperial Nurseries and was a library aide at South Elementary School.
She leaves a son, Mickey Danyluk; and daughters MaryAnne Danyluk, Carol Plante (with whom she made her home), and Nancy Manning (David); four grandchildren, Andrew (Rachael) Plante, Luke (Kim) Plante, Grace Plante, and Kathleen Manning; and four great-grandchildren, Riley Elizabeth, Alaina Margaret, Olivia Ann, and Luke Thomas Jr.
Her family would like to thank the Hospice Care Team, Robin H., RN, Rafael D., RN, Shauna, and Trish for their compassionate care of Catherine.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:15 to 10 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Donations in her name may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
For online condolences, please visit
www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020