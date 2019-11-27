Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Gail Penley. View Sign Service Information Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street Bristol , TN 37620 (423)-968-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Gail Penley, 66, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Stephen Penley, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.



Born in Bristol, Tennessee, on June 3, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jane (Kite) Leonard and grew up in Bristol, where she met and married her beloved husband of 44 years, Stephen Penley. She worked for many years as a stockbroker at Dean Witter before becoming a purchasing agent for Konica-Minolta until her retirement.



Besides her husband Stephen, she was predeceased by her sisters, Connie P. Leonard Sanders and Vicky Jean Leonard. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Penley Threlkeld and her husband, Steven Threlkeld, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Andrea Penley Strouth and her husband, Gregory Strouth, of Somers; and her beloved grandchildren, Lillian Threlkeld, Hallie Strouth, and Elle Strouth. Cathy also leaves her siblings, Larry Leonard and his wife, Paulette, of Bristol and Carol Smith and her husband, Gary, of Bluff City, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Cathy will be remembered for her tremendous generosity and joyful spirit.



Funeral services will be held at Weaver Funeral Home, 630 Locust St., Bristol, Tennessee, on Dec. 7, at noon, followed immediately by burial at Glenwood-Shelby Hills Cemetery, Bristol.



