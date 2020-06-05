Cecile A. (Pelletier) Mulherin, 85, of Manchester, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, of complications due to the CCP Virus (COVID-19). Her daughter, Elaine Mulherin, was by her side and held her hand as Cecile passed from this life to the next. Her daughter, Carol Ann Saluk, due to nursing home regulations, was outside the window watching.



Cecile had been a resident of Manchester for 51 years where she was a vibrant member of the community. She received her associate degree in Science for Education in 1977 from Manchester Community College and later a certificate as a Recreation Program Director. She was the Recreation Program Director at the South Windsor Nursing Home for several years, before starting her own business as a Homemaker Companion Service. She taught CCD at St. Bridget Church and was an active member of St. Bridget, helping with the yearly Bazaar. Cecile had a beautiful singing voice and was member of the choir at St. Luke Church in Hartford before her move to Manchester. She had been an integral part of St. Luke Parish and was one of the "12 Dollies" who were involved in fund raising and building the current church of St. Luke in Hartford. Also during this time, she was an assistant Girl Scout leader and worked as a camp counselor at Rocky Cove Girl Scout Day Camp during the 1960s.



Cecile had a love for life and will be missed by her family and friends. Cecile is predeceased by her husband, Oscar Paul Mulherin; her son-in-law, Brian Saluk; her Sweetheart John Johnson; and several brothers and sisters. Cecile leaves her oldest daughter, Carol Ann Saluk and her children, Rebecca and Aaron; her son, Brian Paul Mulherin, his wife, Ellen, and their daughters, Heather and Jennifer; and her youngest daughter, Elaine Marie Mulherin. In addition, Cecile leaves her brother, Lionel Pelletier and his wife, Georgette; her sisters, Priscilla Fortin, Irene Bouchard, Rita Pelletier and her friend, Jackie Bouchard, and Marie Boulay and her husband, Edward; sisters-in-law, Terry Pelletier, Margaret Pelletier, Grace and her husband, Fred Gage, Kay Mulherin, and Amelda Mulherin-Sullivan; plus several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester, on Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Cecile Mulherin to Rebuild Together, (formerly Christmas in April), 448 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042.









