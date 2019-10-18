Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chantal L. Erickson. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Chantal L. Erickson, 32, formerly of Enfield, passed away from a sudden illness Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Concord Hospital in New Hampshire.



Born in Manchester, May 11, 1987, she was raised in Enfield and graduated from Fermi High School. She was employed by AT&T for the past five years as a Client Solutions Executive. She loved her job and was committed to her very successful career. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and camping, and most recently returned from a wonderful Disney vacation with her family. Fall was her favorite season where she enjoyed harvest festivals and especially apple-picking with her daughter.



She is survived by her daughter, Jayden Lang; her partner, April Lang of Pembroke, New Hampshire; her mother, Paula Smith, and step-father Doug Smith of Windsor; her father, William Erickson; sisters Amanda Erickson of Somers and Aimee Erickson of Fall River, Massachusetts; maternal grandparents Jean Paul and Louise Binette of Windsor; paternal grandmother Bridget Erickson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation hours will be held Monday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a remembrance service immediately following at 7:30 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Chantal's memory may be made to the Jayden Lang Education Fund, C/O Westfield Bank, 47 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082.



Chantal L. Erickson, 32, formerly of Enfield, passed away from a sudden illness Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Concord Hospital in New Hampshire.Born in Manchester, May 11, 1987, she was raised in Enfield and graduated from Fermi High School. She was employed by AT&T for the past five years as a Client Solutions Executive. She loved her job and was committed to her very successful career. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and camping, and most recently returned from a wonderful Disney vacation with her family. Fall was her favorite season where she enjoyed harvest festivals and especially apple-picking with her daughter.She is survived by her daughter, Jayden Lang; her partner, April Lang of Pembroke, New Hampshire; her mother, Paula Smith, and step-father Doug Smith of Windsor; her father, William Erickson; sisters Amanda Erickson of Somers and Aimee Erickson of Fall River, Massachusetts; maternal grandparents Jean Paul and Louise Binette of Windsor; paternal grandmother Bridget Erickson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Visitation hours will be held Monday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a remembrance service immediately following at 7:30 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations in Chantal's memory may be made to the Jayden Lang Education Fund, C/O Westfield Bank, 47 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019

