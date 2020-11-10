1/1
Charles A. Knybel
Charles A Knybel, 93, of Little River South Carolina, formally of Manchester, passed away on Oct. 21.

He is survived by his three daughters, Sandra, Stephanie, Carol and their families; his wife Marion; two brothers, Albert and Victor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife and mother of his children, Stella; a grandson, Jonathan; and five brothers and five sisters.

Charlie was born on Aug. 4 in Tolland and retired after many years from Cheney Brothers. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and shuffleboard.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in East Cemetery.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
