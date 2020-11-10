Charles A Knybel, 93, of Little River South Carolina, formally of Manchester, passed away on Oct. 21.



He is survived by his three daughters, Sandra, Stephanie, Carol and their families; his wife Marion; two brothers, Albert and Victor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife and mother of his children, Stella; a grandson, Jonathan; and five brothers and five sisters.



Charlie was born on Aug. 4 in Tolland and retired after many years from Cheney Brothers. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and shuffleboard.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family in East Cemetery.









