Charles A. "Charlie" Smith, 74, of Vernon, loving husband for 39 years of Mildred M. (Floser) Smith passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was born June 16, 1945, in Westfield, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert and Carolyn (Arnold) Smith. Charlie was raised in Westfield, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Westfield High School. He earned his B.A. from the University of Denver in Colorado and later his M.S. in Special Education from UConn. Charlie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over 24 years as an educator for Hartford Public High School until his retirement in 2016. Charlie was an avid reader and was bilingual. He enjoyed hiking, traveling, skiing, and playing tennis, but his greatest love was spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Mildred, he leaves his two children and their spouses, Stephen and AuraLee Pitt of Hillsborough, New Jersey, and Martha and David Cardamone of San Sebastian, Spain; his two adoring granddaughters Ava and Isabella Pitt of Hillsborough; and his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and CarrLaine Quackenbush of Monson, Massachusetts. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Robert Smith.
All are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St. Ellington, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. Full military honors will follow at the church. Burial will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany, New York, on Monday, March 2, at noon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church or to the .
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020