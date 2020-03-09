Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Anthony "Chuck" Rivard. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Anthony Rivard, 50, of Manchester and Tolland, beloved son of Pauline (Mailhot) Rivard Russo Hastillo and his dad, Anton Hastillo of Ellington, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020.



Born in Hartford, Chuck lived in Tolland and Manchester. He was a graduate of Tolland High School. He was a very talented master craftsman in woodworking and it was his first love. Chuck was an avid biker and sportsman, and he was a member of the Italian Social Club of Rockville, the Club on the Hill, and a member of The Interstate Police Officers Association. He had a heart of gold and will be missed dearly and forever by his family and friends.



Besides his parents, he leaves the love of his life, his daughter, Mandi Rivard of Vernon; his three brothers, Daniel Rivard of Manchester, and his twin brothers, Jeffrey Russo of Vernon, and Justin Russo of Manchester; his sister, Jeanne Anne Russo of Ashford; and several nieces and a nephew.



His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, March 12, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his daughter, Mandi Rivard Fund, c/o People's United Bank, 20 Hyde Ave., Vernon, CT 06066.



