Charles Carrozza
1940 - 2020
Charles Carrozza, 79, of Manchester, was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Manhattan and passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, at Hartford Hospital with his daughters, son-in-law, nephew, and best friend by his side.

He is predeceased by his soulmate and wife of 54 years, Phyllis (Scibelli) Carrozza, and his beloved niece, Diane Blanchette. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Phyllis Carrozza of Vernon, Nancy Carrozza of Manchester, and Christine Neary and her husband, Gregory C. Neary Jr., of East Hartford, who he loved like a son; beloved grandchildren Kai Carrozza-Lutz, and Gregory, Sophia, and Vincent Neary; his niece, Lois Baskerville and her husband, Barry Baskerville; nephews Randy Gudauskas and Mark Martocchio; his best friend, Victor Cuhna, extended family, and the gas station buddies who will miss him dearly.

Family and friends may call on Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at East Cemetery.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
