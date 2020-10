Charles Carrozza, 79, of Manchester, the husband of the late Phyllis (Scibelli) Carrozza died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.For online condolences please visit