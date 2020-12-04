Charles "Chuck" Conkling, Jr., 69, of Coventry, beloved husband to Joann, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020.Chuck was born on Dec. 9, 1950, in Manchester but made Coventry his home. Chuck had a passion for all things outdoors, but mostly his Christmas trees. He spent countless hours trimming and planting, making sure everyone had the perfect tree each year. The care he showed for his trees was only outmatched by the love he had for his family.Chuck shared his love of the outdoors with so many, including the Town of Coventry through his employment in the Department of Public Works. He took so much pride in his work and treated each park, sports field and even the town trees as his own. Chuck served as the town of Coventry Tree Warden, was an active member of the Tree Warden Association and dedicated much of his own time to improving the soccer and baseball fields, parks and forests for the residents of Coventry. Chuck loved the beach and vacations to Florida with his wife, fishing off the rocks at Point 'O Woods, catching trout at the bend on the Skungamaug and climbing the White Mountains. While Chuck suffered from physical limitations at the later part of his life, he will always be remembered for his strength in body and spirit. He will be forever dancing with the west wind, touching mountaintops, sailing over the canyons and reaching for the stars.Chuck is predeceased by his mother Katherine (McBrierty) Conkling; grandmother Nora (Gibbons) McBrierty; grandfather Joseph McBrierty; uncle Jack Ryan; aunt Margaret (McBrierty) Ryan; and cousin Terry Ryan. Chuck is survived by his wife Joann; daughters Jennifer Schmitz and her husband, John of Hamden, and Melissa Conkling of Greenwich; his step-children Jennifer Panciera of Bridgeport, and Mike Panciera, and his wife, Katy, of Coventry; four beautiful grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Luke and Max. Chuck also leaves behind his four adoring sisters and brother's-in-law, Carol and John Stanizzi, Cathy and Jim O'Reilly, Peg and John Donlon, and Janet Turgeon and John Blake; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Donna Jordan of Cheshire; cousin Kevin Ryan and his wife, Cheryl of Ellington; his godchildren Nathan, Kevin and Scott; dozens of nieces and nephews; and far too many friends to name. Chuck was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.A private prayer service may be viewed on the memorial page at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends may attend a calling hour on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 11 am to noon at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forestry Management Fund at the Town of Coventry on behalf of Chuck Conkling. Chuck created this fund while employed by the town to support planting and managing the town's forests and trees. Make checks payable to Forestry Management c/o Town of Coventry. Mail to Mr. John Elsesser, Town Manager, Town of Coventry, 1712 Main St., Coventry, CT 06238.To leave a memory, message of condolence or to view the live stream please visit