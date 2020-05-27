Charles E Gilbert, 82, passed on to a more peaceful place on May 13, 2020, from COVID-19.
Charles was predeceased by his parents, Roger Gilbert and Zillah Aple Gilbert. He was also predeceased by his best friend and brother at heart, James Phelps. Charles was employed by the Town of Manchester Board of Education for 28 years. After retiring, Charles went on to work with adults with disabilities. Charles lived in Manchester all but the last two years of his life when he lived at Bride Brook rehab in Niantic.
Charles leaves behind his wife, Carole D Gilbert, of exactly 60 years to the day. Carole was the love of his life. He leaves his daughter, Tracy Bradley and husband, John Bradley, of Manchester; and his daughter, Kim Garoppolo and husband, David Garoppolo, of East Lyme. He also leaves four grandchildren, Jason, Soudachanh, Gregory and Calena Garoppolo; and five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Anthony, Adriana, Isbella, and Anabell.
Charles had many interests. He loved to write stories, and poems, and volunteer at the Little Theater of Manchester, and most recently discovered the love of drawing. Charles will be missed by many. We will miss his loud laugh, corny jokes, and his long-winded stories. He was definitely one of a kind. His family would like to thank the staff at Bride Brook for all they had done for him especially during these difficult times.
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to have any services at this time. We are hoping to have a celebration of his life in late summer or early fall.
If anyone would like to remember Charles they may send a donation to The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving COVID-19 Response Fund, the American Heart and Lung Association, or a charity of their choice.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.