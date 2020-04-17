Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles F. Hagist Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles F. Hagist Sr., 70, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



Born June 12, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Beatrice (Wood) Hagist. Charles was a longtime resident of Windsor Locks, serving as volunteer fireman and later an honorary member of the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Charles was employed as a truck driver for Dexter Corp/Ahlstrom. In his spare time, he enjoyed classic cars, horseback riding, and tending his garden. Charles enjoyed many camping trips with his family, and especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Church.



Charles is survived by his children, Amanda Hagist of Windsor Locks, and Charles Hagist and his wife, Terri, of Stafford Springs; his grandchildren, Anthony Fusco, Arina Hagist, Leland Hagist, Rayanna Hagist, and Hannah Hagist; his brother, William Hagist and his wife, Janet, of Enfield, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Touchpoints at Chestnut, in East Windsor for their compassionate care of Charles.



Due to the current health circumstances, services and burial will be private.



Donations in Charles's memory may be made to , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







Charles F. Hagist Sr., 70, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.Born June 12, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Beatrice (Wood) Hagist. Charles was a longtime resident of Windsor Locks, serving as volunteer fireman and later an honorary member of the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Charles was employed as a truck driver for Dexter Corp/Ahlstrom. In his spare time, he enjoyed classic cars, horseback riding, and tending his garden. Charles enjoyed many camping trips with his family, and especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Church.Charles is survived by his children, Amanda Hagist of Windsor Locks, and Charles Hagist and his wife, Terri, of Stafford Springs; his grandchildren, Anthony Fusco, Arina Hagist, Leland Hagist, Rayanna Hagist, and Hannah Hagist; his brother, William Hagist and his wife, Janet, of Enfield, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Touchpoints at Chestnut, in East Windsor for their compassionate care of Charles.Due to the current health circumstances, services and burial will be private.Donations in Charles's memory may be made to , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.Arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.