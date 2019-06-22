Charles F. Kehoe Jr. (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT
06033
(860)-652-4436
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Obituary
Charles F. Kehoe Jr., 90, husband of Mary (Kropf) Kehoe, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital. Charles was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War.

Born April 3, 1929, in Hartford, son of the late Charles F. Sr. and Ruth (Kenton) Kehoe, he had lived in Vernon many years before moving to Glastonbury three years ago. Prior to his retirement he worked for SNET. He was a member of the American Legion Post 14 in Vernon, loved fixing things, and spending time at Bashan Lake in East Haddam.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Charles F. Kehoe III of East Granby, Daniel Kehoe of Coventry; three daughters and their husbands, Doreen Kehoe and Roger Herrick of North Carolina, Kathleen and Michael Hutchinson of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Sharon and Gary Trombley of East Haddam; a brother, Donald Kehoe of Norwalk; a sister, Catherine Dillon of Harwich, Massachusetts; and 10 grandchildren, Jessica Beckley, Emily Jordan, Samantha and Emma Trombley, Zachary Hutchinson, Jeremy, Caitlin, Bhrighde, Tessa and Rhiannon Kehoe. He was predeceased by a sister, Isabel Bride.

Charles's family would like to offer special thanks to his wonderful caregivers at Middlesex Hospital.

Funeral service will be Monday, June 24, at 11:30 a.m. in the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial with military honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday morning one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AmVets, 660 Wauregan Road, Brooklyn, CT 06234.

Published in Journal Inquirer from June 22 to June 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet Korean War
