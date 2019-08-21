Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Hathaway Jr.. View Sign Service Information Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 (860)-528-4135 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM The Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Church of St. Francis of Assisi Church 673 Ellington Rd South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles H. Hathaway Jr., 81, of Vernon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family Aug. 19, 2019.



He was born in Hartford, a son of the late Charles H. and Josephine (Rotchford) Hathaway. He was a communicant and devoted member of St. Junipero Serra Parish, Church of St. Francis of Assisi. He was a proud firefighter for the Town of East Hartford for 18 years. Later he worked at the former Heldmann Tool Supply Co. for 20 years before his retirement. He was an ardent golfer, enjoyed reading, especially the Wall Street Journal, and enjoyed watching the Hartford Whalers. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his loving family and being "Poppy" to his grandson.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolfina (Rinaldi) Hathaway; his devoted son, Charles H. Hathaway III and his wife, Angela; and his grandson, Charles H. Hathaway IV; two sisters-in-law, Rita Longo and Anne Fornabi; a brother-in-law, Nicola Rinaldi; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Rocco and Jennie Rinaldi.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital and Cancer Center.



Calling hours will be Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.



Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at The Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Church of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, East Hartford.



For more information, to view Charlie's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, or to leave an online condolence, please visit



www.newkirkandwhitney.com







Charles H. Hathaway Jr., 81, of Vernon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family Aug. 19, 2019.He was born in Hartford, a son of the late Charles H. and Josephine (Rotchford) Hathaway. He was a communicant and devoted member of St. Junipero Serra Parish, Church of St. Francis of Assisi. He was a proud firefighter for the Town of East Hartford for 18 years. Later he worked at the former Heldmann Tool Supply Co. for 20 years before his retirement. He was an ardent golfer, enjoyed reading, especially the Wall Street Journal, and enjoyed watching the Hartford Whalers. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his loving family and being "Poppy" to his grandson.He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolfina (Rinaldi) Hathaway; his devoted son, Charles H. Hathaway III and his wife, Angela; and his grandson, Charles H. Hathaway IV; two sisters-in-law, Rita Longo and Anne Fornabi; a brother-in-law, Nicola Rinaldi; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Rocco and Jennie Rinaldi.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital and Cancer Center.Calling hours will be Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at The Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Church of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, East Hartford.For more information, to view Charlie's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, or to leave an online condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close