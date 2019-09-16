Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home 2665 Boston Turnpike Coventry , CT 06238 (860)-742-1255 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" H. Prior, 78, of Coventry, beloved husband of Gloria D. (March) Prior passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.



Chuck was born on April 28, 1941, in Manchester, the son of the late Henry and Edith (Sargent) Prior. He was a longtime land surveyor, working side-by-side with his brother, Doug of Doug Prior & Associates in Tolland. He retired working for family friends at Sabrina Pools in Coventry. Chuck graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester in 1958, majoring in carpentry. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his neighbors who were like family, he had a passion for NASCAR, and he was a dedicated fan of UConn basketball, often times acting as one of Geno's armchair assistant coaches. He also enjoyed country Western music as an avid listener to Willie Nelson, and the numerous trips with friends through Denise's Destinations.



Besides his wife, Gloria, to whom he was married for 59 years, he leaves his daughter, Gloria D. Racicot and her husband, Eric; his son, Charles H. Prior Jr.; and his daughter, Lora Prior Drew and her husband, John. He also leaves his devoted grandchildren, Melissa and Paige Racicot of Coventry. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Barbara, Ruth, Frank, Doug, David, Bruce, Richard, Judy and George. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tpke. (Route 44), Coventry.



A funeral home service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery, Coventry.



The family would like to extend many thanks to the Vernon Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice Team.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Charles "Chuck" H. Prior, 78, of Coventry, beloved husband of Gloria D. (March) Prior passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.Chuck was born on April 28, 1941, in Manchester, the son of the late Henry and Edith (Sargent) Prior. He was a longtime land surveyor, working side-by-side with his brother, Doug of Doug Prior & Associates in Tolland. He retired working for family friends at Sabrina Pools in Coventry. Chuck graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester in 1958, majoring in carpentry. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his neighbors who were like family, he had a passion for NASCAR, and he was a dedicated fan of UConn basketball, often times acting as one of Geno's armchair assistant coaches. He also enjoyed country Western music as an avid listener to Willie Nelson, and the numerous trips with friends through Denise's Destinations.Besides his wife, Gloria, to whom he was married for 59 years, he leaves his daughter, Gloria D. Racicot and her husband, Eric; his son, Charles H. Prior Jr.; and his daughter, Lora Prior Drew and her husband, John. He also leaves his devoted grandchildren, Melissa and Paige Racicot of Coventry. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Barbara, Ruth, Frank, Doug, David, Bruce, Richard, Judy and George. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tpke. (Route 44), Coventry.A funeral home service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery, Coventry.The family would like to extend many thanks to the Vernon Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice Team.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.