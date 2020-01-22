Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. "Chick" Comparetto. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles J. "Chick" Comparetto, 98, of Enfield, beloved husband of Deanna (August) Binnenkade-Comparetto, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his side.



Born in Enfield, on Jan. 8, 1922, he was the son of the late Calogero Comparetto and Rose Vella, and grew up in the Thompsonville section of Enfield. He graduated from Enfield High School with the Class of 1939 and was the last surviving member of the Roamers Bicycle Club. Chick joined the U.S. Army and served honorably during World War II. He worked at National Print in Enfield, Associated Engineering in Agawam, Massachusetts, and Package Machinery in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. While working for Package Machinery, he was called upon by the federal government to work for Hamilton Standard making the small metal pieces for the backpacks for the Apollo 11 astronauts. He was known as the best Experimental Machinist in the area.



Chick was a very talented oil painter and had over 75 pieces hanging in his house. He had a love for photography and traveling all throughout Europe. He self-published two books about the Hazardville Powder Co., and he and his first wife wrote a travel book about their adventures. They loved to dance and were considered the best dancers in the area. He also wrote a book about his beloved Bantam, Mozie. Chick was a longtime member of the Historical Society of Enfield and was on their board for 12 years. He was a member of the Tanguay-McGill American Legion Post 80 and was the oldest living member. He had great pride in building and spending time at his cabin in the Berkshires. Chick attended Hazardville United Methodist Church and more recently St. Bernard Church in Enfield. Whatever Chick did or built came out perfect; he was a self-made man. Chick will be remembered as a gentle and loyal man who always had a friendly smile on his face.



Besides his beloved wife of six years, Deanna Binnenkade-Comparetto; he leaves three children; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and was loved by Deanna's five children; four grandchildren; and extended family; and special friends Jean and Joe. He was predeceased by his first wife of 68 years, Beryl (Kennedy) Comparetto; his son, Dennis Comparetto; and a half-brother.



Many thanks go to Jane Lizotte for her ongoing devoted care, kindness, and friendship. Thank you also to his lifelong friend Attorney Richard Tatoian; Dr. Jay Burton and his staff at Enfield Medical Center; and neighbor Bonnie. Chick cherished his friendships with all at The Enfield Senior Center and Hazardville United Methodist Church.



His family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



His funeral will begin on Friday, Jan. 24, at 9 a.m., at the funeral home with a procession to St. Bernard Church, Enfield, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Masonicare Hospice, and the Suffield House for their kind and compassionate care.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082, or the Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm St., Enfield, CT 06082.



