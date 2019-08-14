Charles J. Pare (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Obituary
Charles J. Pare, 81, of Oakland, Maine, formerly of Enfield, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born June 28, 1938, in Hartford, the son of Alice (Sullivan) and Edward Pare. He attended and graduated from Hartford schools before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He married Jeanette Malpas and together they would have three children. Charles worked at combustion engineering and then was a senior materials analyst with Pratt & Whitney where he retired. He was instrumental in opening the Senior Center in Oakland with Sherry Gilbert.

He is survived by his children, son Mark Pare and his wife, Joanne, of Arizona; his daughter, Annette Ramsdell and her husband, Andrew, of Connecticut; his daughter, Michelle Leary of Arizona; his grandchildren, Kristen Pare, David Ramsdell, Brett Pare, Taryn Ramsdell, Brenden Leary, Courtney (Pare) Hollman, Keegan Leary, MacKenzie Ramsdell; his great-grandchildren, Luca, Finley, Zoe, Kali, Luna, Fynn, Ava, and Kayden; his brother, James Pare of Connecticut; and his sister, Pauline Collins of Florida; as well as a large extended family. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years; his great-grandson, Kaydence Charles Ramsdell; his brother, Raymond; and his sister, Mary.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. prior to the service.

Donations may be made in Charles' memory to , NE Division, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
