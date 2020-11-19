Charles J. Zarcaro, Jr., 83, died Nov. 9, 2020, in Venice, Florida.Born in Enfield, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Ryba) Zarcaro. He lived most of his life in Enfield before moving to Florida. Mr. Zarcaro was an elementary school teacher in Enfield for 25 years.He earned his Bachelor's Degree from American International College in 1959, and his Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State College. He was a communicant of St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, and was a member of the church choir for several years.Charles is survived by his brother Robert Zarcaro and his wife, Claire; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Services and burial will be held at a later date to be announced.Donations in Charles' memory may be made to St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.To leave online condolences, please visit