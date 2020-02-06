Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles K. "Chuck" Welch, 96, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Anna S. Welch, was reunited with his wife on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.



Born on Aug. 22, 1923, in Wyoming, New York, he was the son of the late George and Theresa (Powers) Welch. He graduated from Wyoming High School and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. While at college, he was a member of the Alabama Million Dollar Marching Band, where he played saxophone and clarinet. He was a lifelong fan of the Crimson Tide. He was employed as an engineer with Pratt & Whitney for over 39 years. There he met his wife, Anna, and married in East Hartford's St. Mary Church in July 1949. After living in East Hartford, the couple moved to Manchester and raised six children. In 1964, they moved to their current home in South Windsor.



He is survived by his children, Kevin M. Welch and wife Janet, Joan K. Welch and husband Paul E. Johnson, and Edward J. Welch; three granddaughters, Jennifer, Robin, and Alison; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons, Robert and Stephen; his daughter, Sharon; and five siblings.



He enjoyed hunting trips to the Catskill Mountains with family and friends from Western New York and Long Island, New York. He and his family spent many summers at his cottage on a lake in Norway, Maine, fishing, boating and relaxing evenings perfecting his "Welch Coolers™." His upbringing on a farm during the Great Depression created his gift of making the most of what you had that served him well in work and play.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, at noon, at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chuck's memory to St. Junipero Serra Parish, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT 06074.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Charles K. "Chuck" Welch, 96, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Anna S. Welch, was reunited with his wife on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.Born on Aug. 22, 1923, in Wyoming, New York, he was the son of the late George and Theresa (Powers) Welch. He graduated from Wyoming High School and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. While at college, he was a member of the Alabama Million Dollar Marching Band, where he played saxophone and clarinet. He was a lifelong fan of the Crimson Tide. He was employed as an engineer with Pratt & Whitney for over 39 years. There he met his wife, Anna, and married in East Hartford's St. Mary Church in July 1949. After living in East Hartford, the couple moved to Manchester and raised six children. In 1964, they moved to their current home in South Windsor.He is survived by his children, Kevin M. Welch and wife Janet, Joan K. Welch and husband Paul E. Johnson, and Edward J. Welch; three granddaughters, Jennifer, Robin, and Alison; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons, Robert and Stephen; his daughter, Sharon; and five siblings.He enjoyed hunting trips to the Catskill Mountains with family and friends from Western New York and Long Island, New York. He and his family spent many summers at his cottage on a lake in Norway, Maine, fishing, boating and relaxing evenings perfecting his "Welch Coolers™." His upbringing on a farm during the Great Depression created his gift of making the most of what you had that served him well in work and play.A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, at noon, at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chuck's memory to St. Junipero Serra Parish, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT 06074.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close