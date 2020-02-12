Charles R. Chidester II died peacefully at home on Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born May 21, 1938, in Bristol, the son of the late Charles R. and Hope H. Chidester. He grew up in Torrington and graduated from Torrington High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After graduating from the New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing, he continued his education, earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in business and nursing home administration, he worked in the health care field for 50 years. He was a Little League umpire in Ellington for 30 years and was also a Boy Scout leader to Troop 96 in Ellington for 20 years.
Charles is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lillian; his sons, Charles J., Mark D. and Tonya, Richard P. and Diane, James A. and Andrea; grandchildren, Theresa, Rachel, Llamalier, Katie, Kayla, Autumn, and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Matthew, Rylie, Summer, and Jaxson. He also leaves his sister, Pat Klein; nephews, Matthew, Michelle, Michael, LeeAnn, and his niece, Hope.
Our family would like to thank everyone that was involved in his care.
There will be no calling hours per Charles's wishes.
Memorial Donations can be made to ECHN Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care or to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance.
For online condolences visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020