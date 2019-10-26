Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Graff Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Charles R. Graff Jr. 90 of Manchester, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.Born in Wilson, on Sept. 3, 1929, the son of Charles R. Graff Sr. and Laura (Garfield) Graff. He resided in Manchester since 1936 and graduated from Manchester High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict having served in Korea. His working years were in the newspaper business having worked for the Hartford Courant, the Manchester Evening Herald and the Reminder Press. He sold advertising for the Herald and the Reminder. He also worked part time for the Manchester Recreation Department as a paid employee and also as a volunteer. He participated in the Big Brother Program. He was inducted into the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame in 1984. He retired from the East Windsor Board of Education in 1994.Charles is survived by a brother, Kenneth Walters and his wife, Nancy; nieces, Janet Rivers who took care of many details for him in his later years to make his life much easier to handle and Laureen S. Proulx and husband, Francis; nephew, William J. Rivers and his wife, Ann; as well as wonderful friends, Kelly and Jeannie Mangan and their children, Mitchum, Jack, Carly and Hayley. He was predeceased by four sisters, Shirley Graff with whom he made his home for many years, Arline Rivers, Marilyn Plante and Beverly Fultz.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Health Services 8 Keynote Drive Vernon, CT 06066.

