Charles R. "Charlie" Hartley, 60, of Manchester, was born on Nov. 9, 1959, to Charles L. Hartley and Carmen M. Trudeau Hartley and was reunited with his late parents on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, when he passed at Hartford Hospital with all of his family's love, following a very courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Charlie's love and devotion for his three daughters, Jaime M. Hartley, Lauren E. Hartley, Theresa A. Stancil, and his two grandchildren, Alexander and Aliana, is what drove not only his fight but also his entire lifestyle. Charlie was known for his caring and selfless personality, great sense of humor, and his love of food! When Charlie was not working, you could find him with his family enjoying a cold Bud Light, a bowl of Longhorn's French onion soup, or bowling, having scored two 300 games in his lifetime!
During his 20 years in the car industry he rose up to become the commercial truck manager at Hoffman Ford of East Hartford, touching the lives of countless customers and employees along the way.
Charlie is also survived by two older brothers, Dennis Hartley and David "Ron" Hartley, several nephews, and was predeceased by his brother, Larry Hartley.
Family and friends may join us for final visiting hours on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. Burial will be private.
Please join the family in wearing purple to celebrate Charlie's favorite color as well as esophageal cancer awareness.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019