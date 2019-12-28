Charles Raymond Stanley, 93, of Vernon, formerly of Mansfield and Manchester, son of Howard and Eveylin Stanley, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.
Charlie is survived by his children, Aaron Stanley of Vernon, Sarah Mancini of Bristol, and Amy Kilduff of Brooklyn; and his grandchildren, Erika Stanley, Evan Stanley, Ryan Mancini, and Stephen Franco. He was predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Janet Moss Stanley; and his son, Seth Stanley.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp in World War II. He was the interior designer for Hartford Hospital for over 30 years, a job, which he loved and took pride in doing. He had a passion for art in many forms, especially creating his many beautiful scenery and landscape paintings. He also enjoyed hiking, billiards, fishing, auctions, museums, and spending time with family. He was very active and on the go, but also enjoyed watching old western movies, UConn soccer games, the Red Sox, and the Patriots on occasion.
Relatives and friends may join the family for services on Jan. 3, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tpke., (Rt. 44) Coventry. Charlie will be laid to rest at Storrs Cemetery, held privately at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020