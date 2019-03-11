Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ross Sutherland. View Sign

Charles Ross Sutherland, 73, of Mansfield, beloved husband of Judith Ann Sutherland passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at home surrounded by a loving family after a long hard-fought battle with many health issues.



Charlie was born in Houlton, Maine, on April 5, 1945, first born of the late Bert and Lyda (Wallace) Sutherland. He was a graduate of the Class of 1963, Rockville High School. He was also a graduate of Hartford Tech. He moved to Storrs-Mansfield in 2008. He was a highly respected architectural draftsman, having worked on several well-known projects including UConn Law School, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos, JFK Library in Boston, and the airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His greatest joys in life were his grandchildren, his Alabama Crimson Tide, and his "Ancient Aliens." In 1970, Charlie broke the state record having rolled seven 700 series in a single season which included his best game ever of 299 at the former Vernon Lanes. He was also an avid card player with his former setback partner Bob Pinard, having angered many an opponent with their skills.



In addition to his wife, Judy, of 20 years, he is survived by his children, Brett Sutherland of Vernon, Sean Sutherland of Southington, Ryan Sutherland of Bristol, and stepson Ron Valigursky of New Britain; his grandchildren, Justin and Kaitlyn and their mother, Rachel, Jovie and her mother, Amy, and grandchildren Connor and McKayla; as well as his brother, John and wife, Kathleen; sister, Linda; and brother, Whitney and wife, Debbie; in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his youngest sister Sandy.



There will be a private family burial in the spring.



Memorial contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to The Donald Trump Reelection Campaign.







