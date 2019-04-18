Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. Carl. View Sign





Born in Mansfield, Massachusetts, July 3, 1929, the son of the late Thatcher and Betty Carl. Charlie grew up in the Mansfield/Foxboro area where he would meet his future wife, Marie Stein. Charlie signed up for the Air Force in Boston Sept. 19, 1950. After training he would become an aircraft mechanic in Laredo, Texas. Marie and Charlie were soon married and she joined him in Laredo. Upon discharge, they packed up their car and headed north to Connecticut, where he began a 30 year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the Experimental Engine department. A highlight of his career was when he went to Germany and Seattle, running a crew to assist new buyers. Towards the end of his career, he was given the chance to board the Flight Test RT401, a 747-400 on an aircraft owned by Boeing that had one of his experimental engines on the wing. Our family had an opportunity to stand at Pratt & Whitney as the 747 received special clearance to fly over, allowing us to witness this proud accomplishment. He always told us, how he would offer to go on test flights back in Laredo with pilots to ease any safety concerns of the aircraft he had repaired.



Charlie and Marie were blessed with a family of six boys and one girl. To help support his large loving family, Charlie would arrive home from working 3rd shift, change clothes, and head out to repair televisions across the local area. His sons would often go with him and climb up on the roofs to install antennas to receive service. In his free time, Charlie and Marie could be seen playing baseball with their already full team having had six sons and one daughter. Charlie would spend his free time gardening, fishing, logging, and then milling logs into beautiful wood, and building furniture for his family and his grandchildren. He always continued to support both the Patriots and Red Sox, and was elated every time they became champions.



Charlie will be buried at Center North Cemetery, next to his predeceased family: his wife, Marie B. Carl; his son, Gary R. Carl; and at his celebration of life ceremony in June, his grandson, Kodi J. Carl's ashes will be buried also. The sign that hangs in front of the cemetery was handmade and donated by Charlie.



He will be sadly missed by his children, Jack and Linda Johnson, Swansville, Maine, George Johnson, Jefferson, Oregon, Chuck and Kathy Carl, Haines, Alaska, Patti M. Wilson, Coventry, Paul and Beverly Carl, Coventry, and David M. Carl, Mansfield. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loving partner of the last 14 years, Judy Hill, Coventry, was by his side along with family members.



The family would also like to thank Balfour from Caring Hands for his wonderful care and friendship and also Sharon from Visiting Nurses.



Donations in his memory can be sent to a veteran's organization of your choice.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Charles W. Carl, of Coventry, passed away at home Saturday, April 13, 2019.Born in Mansfield, Massachusetts, July 3, 1929, the son of the late Thatcher and Betty Carl. Charlie grew up in the Mansfield/Foxboro area where he would meet his future wife, Marie Stein. Charlie signed up for the Air Force in Boston Sept. 19, 1950. After training he would become an aircraft mechanic in Laredo, Texas. Marie and Charlie were soon married and she joined him in Laredo. Upon discharge, they packed up their car and headed north to Connecticut, where he began a 30 year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the Experimental Engine department. A highlight of his career was when he went to Germany and Seattle, running a crew to assist new buyers. Towards the end of his career, he was given the chance to board the Flight Test RT401, a 747-400 on an aircraft owned by Boeing that had one of his experimental engines on the wing. Our family had an opportunity to stand at Pratt & Whitney as the 747 received special clearance to fly over, allowing us to witness this proud accomplishment. He always told us, how he would offer to go on test flights back in Laredo with pilots to ease any safety concerns of the aircraft he had repaired.Charlie and Marie were blessed with a family of six boys and one girl. To help support his large loving family, Charlie would arrive home from working 3rd shift, change clothes, and head out to repair televisions across the local area. His sons would often go with him and climb up on the roofs to install antennas to receive service. In his free time, Charlie and Marie could be seen playing baseball with their already full team having had six sons and one daughter. Charlie would spend his free time gardening, fishing, logging, and then milling logs into beautiful wood, and building furniture for his family and his grandchildren. He always continued to support both the Patriots and Red Sox, and was elated every time they became champions.Charlie will be buried at Center North Cemetery, next to his predeceased family: his wife, Marie B. Carl; his son, Gary R. Carl; and at his celebration of life ceremony in June, his grandson, Kodi J. Carl's ashes will be buried also. The sign that hangs in front of the cemetery was handmade and donated by Charlie.He will be sadly missed by his children, Jack and Linda Johnson, Swansville, Maine, George Johnson, Jefferson, Oregon, Chuck and Kathy Carl, Haines, Alaska, Patti M. Wilson, Coventry, Paul and Beverly Carl, Coventry, and David M. Carl, Mansfield. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loving partner of the last 14 years, Judy Hill, Coventry, was by his side along with family members.The family would also like to thank Balfour from Caring Hands for his wonderful care and friendship and also Sharon from Visiting Nurses.Donations in his memory can be sent to a veteran's organization of your choice.For online condolences, please visit Funeral Home Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home

2665 Boston Turnpike

Coventry , CT 06238

(860) 742-1255 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close