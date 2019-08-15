Charles W. Slater Jr., 95, of Enfield, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
He was born in Winsted to the late Charles and Bertha (Stenner) Slater. He leaves behind the very special bond, friendship, and faithful love of Roberta Dombroski, whom he referred to as the love of his life.
After graduation from Gilbert High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served proudly during World War II where he volunteered for the 101st Airborne Paratroopers. He was then sent to the ETO in time for the invasion of Europe. He jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day and was severely injured by enemy bayonet. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He married the late Amelia (Swift) Slater, his loyal wife for 63 years. He worked at Monsanto in Springfield for over 40 years.
He leaves his two special daughters, Mary Kay Pijar (John) of Chicopee, Massachusetts, and Sharon J. Berthiaume (Thomas) of Chicopee. He also leaves six treasured grandchildren, John Pijar (Melissa) of Manchester, Amy Brooks (William) of Gainsville, Virginia, James Pijar of Belchertown, Massachusetts, Nicholas Sellers (Martha) of Herzogenaurach, Germany, Erica Kazalski, and Blair and Thomas Kohl, all of Chicopee. He also leaves 16 wonderful great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his little angel great-granddaughter, Logan Mae Pijar.
The joy in his life was in watching his family grow up and participating in all of the family activities. He attended services regularly at Enfield Congregational Church, where he made many close friends who stayed faithful throughout his illness.
Friends and family are invited to attend a wake Sunday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
On Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. there will be a memorial service at Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield St., Enfield, followed by a reception at the church. A procession will gather at the church at 1:30 p.m. to a burial with military honors at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Enfield Congregational Church.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019