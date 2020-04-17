Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William "Chuck" Estell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" William Estell, 87, of North Fort Meyers, Florida, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home.



Chuck was born in Hartford, and was the son of the late Charles W. and Rebecca F. (Jacobson) Estell. He was a resident of Connecticut before moving to Florida after his retirement. Chuck proudly served in the Army and was a highly decorated veteran of the Korean War. He earned the rank of Sergeant First Class, and was awarded the Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal with Silver Star, and many others. Chuck with his family built and ran Mineral Springs Family Campground in Stafford Springs. He was an avid race car fan, and raced his car, the U2, at Stafford Motor Speedway. Chuck worked for Pratt & Whitney, and Gerber Scientific until he retired. He enjoyed spending his retirement working as a boat captain at the Thames River Yacht Club. He loved to sail, and made several solo sailing trips from Florida to Connecticut, sailing his boat, the Vitamin Sea. He was very active riding his bike in his Old Bridge Village community.



He is survived by his five children, his sons, William Estell and his wife, Christine, Robert Estell, all of Stafford Springs, Raymond Estell and his wife, Janice, of Coventry; his daughters Charlene Farrick and her husband, Stephen, of Lebanon, and Eileen Maxwell and her husband, Greg, of Enfield. He leaves five grandchildren, Ellerie Field, Evan Farrick, Andrew Maxwell, Garrett Maxwell, and Gregory Estell. He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Joyce Gaetano; his siblings, Dewey Estell, Thelma Thompson, Wayne Estell, and June Janik; and his grandson, Shaun Maxwell.



There will be no calling hours. In light of the current health situation, the burial will be private when military honors can be arranged.



Chuck was a proud member of the Stafford VFW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW in his memory, VFW 9990, 275 Orcuttville Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



