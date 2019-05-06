Charlotte D. Dewley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte D. Dewley.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethany Baptist
278 North Road
Broad Brook, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethany Baptist
278 North Road
Broad Brook, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charlotte D. Dewley, 82, went home to be with her Lord May 3, 2019, surrounded by her son and daughter. Charlotte was born May 7, 1936, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie Dengler.

Charlotte was predeceased by her loving husband, Lewis Daniel; and two sisters, Grace and Lorraine. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Sarah Stursberg and her husband, Karl, of West Suffield; her son, Raymond Dewley and his wife, Becky, of Enfield; two granddaughters, Laura Stursberg and Beka Dewley; and two grandsons, Benjamin and Daniel Dewley.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist, 278 North Road, Broad Brook.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Baptist, 278 North Road, Broad Brook. Interment will be at Melrose Cemetery, Broad Brook, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Camp Northfield, 96 Wanamaker Road, Northfield, CT 01360, or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284

www.jimmyfund.org/gift

For online expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.