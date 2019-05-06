Charlotte D. Dewley, 82, went home to be with her Lord May 3, 2019, surrounded by her son and daughter. Charlotte was born May 7, 1936, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie Dengler.
Charlotte was predeceased by her loving husband, Lewis Daniel; and two sisters, Grace and Lorraine. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Sarah Stursberg and her husband, Karl, of West Suffield; her son, Raymond Dewley and his wife, Becky, of Enfield; two granddaughters, Laura Stursberg and Beka Dewley; and two grandsons, Benjamin and Daniel Dewley.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist, 278 North Road, Broad Brook.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Baptist, 278 North Road, Broad Brook. Interment will be at Melrose Cemetery, Broad Brook, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Camp Northfield, 96 Wanamaker Road, Northfield, CT 01360, or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284
www.jimmyfund.org/gift
For online expressions of sympathy, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2019