Service Information Osborne-Williams Funeral Home 73-75 Columbia Ave Greenville , PA 16125 (724)-588-4050

Cheri Lynn (Little) Cody, 58, of Greenville, Pennsylvania (West Salem Township), passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.



She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Feb. 2, 1962, to the late Walter "Eddie" Edward Little and Mary Louise (Dennison) Davis. Cheri was a 1980 graduate of Reynolds High School. She was a bartender at a VFW in Connecticut; locally she cleaned and worked at PennTech in Transfer. She loved hanging out at The Adam's Hotel with her friends and family. She was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and going places.



Cheri is survived by her son, Michael Cody of Windsor; five sisters, Donna Lee Wimer of Presque Isle, Maine, Connie Louise Daniels and her husband, John Mark, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Kim Callery and Joyce Davis, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Christine Davis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John Caldwell; sister, Victoria M. Ondo; stepfather, Edward Davis; grandparents, Charles and Jane Dennison; and great-grandmother, Bonnie Williams.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Cheri's Celebration of Life, in care of the family.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at



www.osborne-williams.com



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, PA 16125.







