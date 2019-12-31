Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherie R. Watts. View Sign Service Information Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home 258 Prospect Street Torrington , CT 06790 (860)-489-4104 Send Flowers Obituary

Cherie R. Watts, 89, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington.



She was the loving wife of the late Robert M. Watts.



Cherie was born in Torrington on March 18, 1930, daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Burgoyne) Racheter, and grew up in Torrington before attending the University of Connecticut.



While at UConn, she met a veteran named Robert and that began the loving relationship they had throughout their lives. After graduation, both "Bob" and Cherie became teachers, always trying to improve the lives of the young through education. They resided in Torrington where Cherie taught at Torrington High and Vogel Junior High until 1968, when Bob took a principal's position in East Windsor, which shortly after became their adopted home.



Cherie always was involved with many civic, church, and fraternal clubs or associations. Among her activities, she was Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star in Torrington and a member of the Torringford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. In East Windsor, she was involved with Grace Episcopal Church and volunteered for many years with the Warehouse Point Library Association. She also supported Bob in his many activities, especially the Rotary Club and serving as first selectman of East Windsor.



Family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at VITAS Hospice and also the nurses and doctors at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for the wonderful care shown to Cherie. In addition, the family wants to express their appreciation to the staff of Atria of Litchfield for making it her new home.



Survivors include three sons: Lance Watts of Torrington, Robert Watts Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Annandale, Virginia, and two grandchildren, Zachary of Annandale, and Vega of Richmond, Virginia, and Jonathan Watts and his wife, Marianne, of Annandale, and granddaughter, Melissa Watts Crowell; great-grandsons, Brogan and Ethan Crowell of Wethersfield; daughter-in-law Linda Brogan of Wethersfield; her special caregiver, Irene Matava; and many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count.



Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home.



At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warehouse Point Library Association, 107 Main St., East Windsor, CT 06088.



To offer an online condolence, please visit



www.gleesonryanfh.com







