Cheryl A. Herbert-Macha
Cheryl A. Herbert-Macha, 50, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Born in Springfield, she was lifelong resident of Enfield and a 1988 graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. Cheryl had worked in the bakery department and was a clerk at Stop & Shop. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bingo, and coloring adult coloring books.

She was predeceased by her father, Howard A. Herbert. She leaves her husband of five years and who she has been together with for 19 years, Thomas D. Macha Jr.; a son, Thomas Macha Graham III of Enfield; her mother, Dorothy (Arneault) Herbert of Enfield; two brothers, William A. and his wife, Carolyn Herbert, and Robert A. Herbert, all of Enfield; and two nieces, Beth Lynne Herbert of Washington, D.C., and Lisa Marie Herbert of Enfield.

www.brownefuneralchapel.com

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
