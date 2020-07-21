1/
Cheryl A. Herbert-Macha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl A. Herbert-Macha, 50, of Enfield, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

She leaves her husband, Thomas D. Macha Jr.; her mother, Dorothy (Arneault) Herbert; two brothers, William A. and his wife, Carolyn Herbert, Robert A. Herbert, all of Enfield; and two nieces, Beth Lynne Herbert of Washington, D.C. and Lisa Marie Herbert of Enfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral mass on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road followed by burial in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.

For online condolences pleases visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I'm at loss for words right now my prayers go to Cheryl's family Cheri was my childhood friend she was such a super friend I always hung out with the family she will be missed rip Cheri love you until we meet again
Sarah berube Lipscomb
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved