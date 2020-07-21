Cheryl A. Herbert-Macha, 50, of Enfield, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.She leaves her husband, Thomas D. Macha Jr.; her mother, Dorothy (Arneault) Herbert; two brothers, William A. and his wife, Carolyn Herbert, Robert A. Herbert, all of Enfield; and two nieces, Beth Lynne Herbert of Washington, D.C. and Lisa Marie Herbert of Enfield.Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral mass on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road followed by burial in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.For online condolences pleases visit