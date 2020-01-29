Cheryl Ann (Ferrie) Mann, 61, of Vernon, beloved wife of 35 years of John A. Mann, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, after a brief, hard fought battle with ALS.
She was born June 23, 1958, in Somerville, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Edmund and Patricia (Murray) Ferrie. After raising her family, Cheryl was employed with the Tolland Board of Education as an assistant cafeteria manager at Tolland Middle School for over 13 years until she left in 2018 due to her health.
In addition to her beloved husband John, Cheryl is survived by her three children, Kelly Cousens and her husband, Steve, of Kennebunk, Maine, Christopher Mann and his wife, Daleesa Ramsden, of Suffield, and Elizabeth Sullivan and her husband, Max, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; her two granddaughters; Alexis and Emma Cousens of Kennebunk; and her two brothers; Robert Ferrie of Braintree, Massachusetts, and John Ferrie of Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83) in Vernon from 4 to 7 p.m., with a service to begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association-Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit 4, Milford, CT 06460.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020