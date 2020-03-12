Chester "Chet" Edward Swider, 92, lifelong resident of West Suffield, beloved husband of 61 years to the late Marie (Caramazza) Swider, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Born in West Suffield on Jan. 14, 1928, son of the late Antoni Frank and Eleanora (Snietka) Swider. Chet attended Suffield Schools until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old. He is a WWII U.S. Navel veteran, and upon his return he married the love of his life, Marie, and they purchased a farm growing tobacco and vegetables. He then sold his farm and started his lifelong career of 62 years as a self-employed mason, and home improvement contractor. Chet is the last surviving Charter Member and Gold Circle Member of the Suffield VFW Sic Post 9544. He always enjoyed trips to the casino, watching the Red Sox and UConn men and women's basketball with his nephew, Joey Adams, and playing cards with his dear friends, Margie and Sonny Osowiecki. He took much pride growing the best Polish tomatoes around.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Swider) Akkouris; two sons, Ron Swider, and Mark Swider, all of West Suffield; one sister, Ann Luczai of Broad Brook; and 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Swider; a son, Donald Swider; four brothers, Tony, Billy, Steve, Joe Swider; and three sisters, Helen Calebrese, Mary Reziemen, and Elenore Mloganoski.
A special expression of gratitude to Ann and John Stryjek and Karen and Gary Adams who truly are the best neighbors. Chet's family would like to especially thank the Suffield Police Department and Suffield Ambulance Association for their professionalism and compassionate care.
The funeral services will be on Saturday, March 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. Friends may call at the Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association: P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078 OR Suffield Police Department: 911 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06093.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020