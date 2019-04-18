Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Suffield, May 30, 1948, son of Helen (Markowski) and the late John Demko, Chet graduated from Suffield High, Class of 1966. He attended Simons Mortuary College in Syracuse, New York, returning to Suffield to serve in the funeral profession, the Suffield Police Department, and Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association. He married his true companion, Gayle Nelson, and they began planning the Heritage Funeral Home, opening the facility in 1976 and working together to serve the community. Chet was a past president of the Suffield Jaycees and the Fox Hollow Gun Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, Suffield.



Chet had a love of fast cars and could be found in his garage rebuilding muscle cars and hot rods. He loved mowing the grass and running and maintaining the funeral home, but most of all he was proud of his family and enjoyed spending quality time with his friends.



He is survived by his wife, Gayle Demko of West Suffield; three children, Christopher Demko and his wife, Shannon, of Atlanta, Georgia, Cheryl Demko Morello and her husband, Joshua, of West Suffield, and Gregory Demko of West Suffield; two cherished grandchildren, Natasha Demko and Benjamin Morello; mother, Helen Demko of Suffield; and sister, Stella O'Brien of Enfield; mother-in-law, Theresa Arnold of Enfield; brother-in-law, Randall Nelson of Willington; aunt, Jennie O'Brien of Chicopee; uncle, Peter Markowski of Suffield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, John Demko; two aunts, Sophie Nascimbeni and Genevieve Gardocki; beloved Godson, Brian; and brother-in-law, Richard Nelson.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 9 a.m. from The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Main Street, Suffield, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



Friends may call at the Heritage Funeral Home Monday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization Chet honored and respected: The Suffield Police Department, 911 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06078.



