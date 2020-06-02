Chester Joseph Hijeck, 88, of Suffield, beloved husband of the late Anna (Adams) Hijeck, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Chet was born during the Depression in 1931, the youngest of seven children, and grew up on his parents small farm in Suffield. Shortly after graduation from Suffield High School, Class of 1949, he entered the U.S. Army and was stationed much of his time in Japan. Upon returning home he married Anna Rose Adams in September 1956 and they made their home in Suffield, in a home he built next to his parents. Chet took a job with Connecticut Light and Power, alongside his older brother, John. While Chet and Ann never had children of their own, they often were seen with their nieces and nephews at outings, vacations, and parties. In his younger years Chet enjoyed bowling and was on several leagues. He also spent many weekends with his older brother, Walt, ice fishing, lake fishing, and ocean fishing. He and Ann vacationed frequently with Walt and his wife, Jenet, especially if it included fishing.Chet was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann, of 55 years; his parents, Mateuz and Mary Hijeck; his siblings, Ann Uzanus, John, Stanley, Rose Lorraine, and Julia Tutko. He is survived by his brother, Walt; and his many nieces and nephews; brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph and Judy Adams, and Stephen Adams; along with close friends, the Hryniewicz's. He was grateful to all his family for their love and support and special care from nieces, Frannie Jones and Nancy Sheridan, for their home care.The family would like to thank the nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians, and all the staff at St. Francis Hospital who most recently cared for Chet. Chet and Anna were lifelong communicants of St. Joseph Church.The private funeral services will be Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral home service. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hill Street, Suffield with military honors.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Parish, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield CT 06078, OR Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078For online condolences please visit