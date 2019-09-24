Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernard Church 426 Hazard Ave. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Chester M. "Chet" Ladd, 75, of Somers, husband of the late Joanne (Lapointe) Ladd (2018), passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.The son of the late Mark and Rebecca (Wood) Ladd, Chet was born in Hartford and was raised in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor. He served in the Air National Guard for six years. Living in Somers for most of his life, he owned and operated Ladd Construction for over 30 years. Chet was active in his community and was a longtime member of the Somers Rotary Club. An avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, Chet also enjoyed NASCAR and playing golf. He also enjoyed time caring for his property, especially his garden.He is survived by four children, Mark Ladd of Somers, Christopher Ladd of Enfield, Jonathan Ladd of Somers, and Lisa Raffia of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; his five beloved grandchildren, Vienna and Megan Ladd, Jonathan, Jarrett, and Rebecca Fondakowski; a sister, Christine Ladd of Windsor Locks; a brother, Scott Ladd and his wife, Joanne, of Coventry; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Joanne, Chet was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Ladd; and a sister, Elizabeth Ladd.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.Donations in Chet's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019

