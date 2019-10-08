Guest Book View Sign Service Information J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel 2157 East St. S.E. Covington , GA 30014 (770)-786-2524 Send Flowers Obituary

Chip Anderson of Covington, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the age of 58.



He was the proud owner of Chip's Cycle Repair. He was born and raised in Vernon, and was a 1979 graduate of Rockville High School. Chip proudly served his country in the United States Marines. A quick witted, sarcastic man, he enjoyed drinking Budweiser and loved Harley-Davidsons, but most of all, he loved his wife Lori. Chip lived life full-throttle and was always willing to help in any way. He was the king of the smoke shows. Chip won many awards for building custom bikes and his Harley was featured in a magazine. He said what he meant and was loyal and honest. Chip enjoyed shooting pool, woodworking, cooking, and crafts. He was a perfectionist, loved everyone and his dogs, and took pride in everything he did.



Chip was preceded in death by his niece, Erika Brosseau; and nephew Daniel Bull. Chip is survived by his wife of three years, Lori Anderson; his parents, Leonard and Patricia Anderson; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Terri and Toren Bull, Tracy and Richard Dumont; his brother, Scott Anderson; his nieces, Amanda Momperousse and Sarah Anderson; his nephew, Ben Anderson; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and many, many friends



A celebration of life for Chip will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Memorial Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014 is in charge of the arrangements.



